PRO 6 deploys 300 personnel to Bacolod City for MassKara Festival security

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) deployed 300 augmentation personnel to the Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO NIR) to help maintain peace and order during the world-renowned MassKara Festival in Bacolod City on October 15, 2025.

The send-off ceremony was held at the PRO 6 grandstand in Camp General Martin Teofilo B. Delgado, Fort San Perdro, Iloilo City, and presided over by Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6.

Ligan reminded the personnel of their critical role in ensuring the safety and security of the public throughout the duration of the cultural celebration.

“Although Bacolod City is no longer officially part of Police Regional Office 6, I want to make it clear that our support for this beloved city remains steadfast and unwavering. We live by the principle that as police officers, we are ready and willing to be assigned anywhere in the Philippines where our service is needed,” Ligan said.

He urged the officers to uphold discipline, alertness, and courtesy while performing their duties, emphasizing that each member represents not only their personal responsibility but also the reputation of PRO 6.

Ligan urged the first-time visitors to the City of Smiles to bring a sweet smile, reflecting the warmth and kindness of the service, as they are not only enforcing the law but also ambassadors of goodwill to the people they serve.

The event was also attended by Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO NIR), who personally received the augmentation personnel and expressed his appreciation for their support and cooperation.

The contingent is composed of personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6) and various provincial and city police offices under PRO 6. They will assist the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) in maintaining public order, managing traffic flow, and enforcing the law throughout the MassKara Festival.

Known as one of the country’s most colorful and festive celebrations, the MassKara Festival attracts thousands of local and international visitors to Bacolod City each year. With the expected influx of tourists, authorities have intensified security preparations and inter-agency coordination to ensure public safety.

PRO 6 assured that despite the deployment, regular police visibility and law enforcement operations across Western Visayas will continue without disruption.

The augmentation personnel are expected to return to their respective units after the conclusion of the MassKara Festival. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)