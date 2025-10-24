PRO 6 deploys 4,280 police personnel to secure Undas 2025

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), led by Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, will deploy more than 4,280 police personnel across the region to ensure the safe, orderly, and peaceful observance of Undas 2025 (All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day).

In a statement issued from Camp Martin Delgado in Iloilo City, Ligan said the deployment is part of the Enhanced Managing Police Operations program, which covers security and public safety plans for the annual observance.

He said police visibility will be intensified in cemeteries, transport terminals, tourist destinations, and other public convergence areas to deter criminal activity and maintain peace and order.

Police Assistance Desks will be established in both public and private cemeteries to assist visitors and respond to emergencies, while Motorist Assistance Hubs will operate along major highways to help travelers. Checkpoints and law enforcement operations will also be reinforced, and Red Teams will be deployed to monitor compliance with operational standards and ensure readiness of field personnel.

Coordination with local government units and other law enforcement agencies will also be strengthened to implement traffic management plans aimed at maintaining smooth vehicle movement, especially in areas leading to cemeteries and terminals.

Ligan urged the public to remain alert and cooperate with authorities. “We encourage everyone to follow local regulations, avoid bringing prohibited items such as firearms, bladed weapons, alcoholic beverages, loud sound systems, and gambling paraphernalia, and to observe proper waste disposal while visiting their departed loved ones,” he said.

He assured the public that the police force is ready to provide assistance throughout the observance. “Your police force in Western Visayas is fully prepared to secure and assist everyone during the Undas observance. Let us all work together for a solemn, safe, and peaceful commemoration,” he added.

For emergencies, the public is advised to call 911 or contact the nearest police station for immediate response.

PRO 6 emergency hotlines:

- Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo): 0998-598-6108

- Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo): 0998-598-6130

- Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO): 0918-962-6477

- Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO): 0998-598-6180

- Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo): 0999-529-8131

- Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo): 0908-377-0194

- Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6): 0998-598-7409

- Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) Regional Hotline: 0998-598-6101

(Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)