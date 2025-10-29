PRO 6 distributes 20 drones to enhance police operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) distributed 20 drones to trained drone pilots and Supply Accountable Officers from various city and provincial police offices, as well as Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6).

The distribution was done at Camp General Martin Teofilo B. Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City, on October 29, 2025.

PRO 6 Director Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan said the drones are part of PRO 6’s continuing effort to strengthen operational capability and enhance situational awareness across Western Visayas.

These 20 drones are essential for intelligence gathering, disaster response, search and rescue missions, and monitoring police operations, especially during Undas 2025.

He said the initiative reflects the regional police’s commitment to improve its technological capacity and ensure public safety and security, especially during large public events and emergencies.

The newly distributed drones will be utilized by trained police personnel from the different provincial and city police offices, including the RMFB 6, to support field operations, law enforcement monitoring, and quick response initiatives throughout the region.

The distribution is part of PRO 6's broader modernization program, which aims to improve operational efficiency and responsiveness in crime prevention, law enforcement, and disaster management. (Leo Solinap)