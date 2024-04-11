PRO 6 distributes equipment to enhance law enforcement capabilities

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) Regional Police Office-Western Visayas (PRO 6) recently distributed various equipment in Antique and a vehicle to Malay, Aklan Province to bolster law enforcement capabilities.

The Malay Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Aklan has received a 4x2 single-cab Toyota Hilux patrol jeep to improve police mobility and the response times in the tourist-heavy municipality.

PRO 6 provided police mobile forces with essential equipment such as 21 autogated night vision monoculars, three generator sets, 236 tactical vests (level IIIA), 36 Yokohama tires, and 800 raincoats.