PRO 6 distributes equipment to enhance law enforcement capabilities

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) Regional Police Office-Western Visayas (PRO 6) recently distributed various equipment in Antique and a vehicle to Malay, Aklan Province to bolster law enforcement capabilities.
The Malay Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Aklan has received a 4x2 single-cab Toyota Hilux patrol jeep to improve police mobility and the response times in the tourist-heavy municipality.
PRO 6 provided police mobile forces with essential equipment such as 21 autogated night vision monoculars, three generator sets, 236 tactical vests (level IIIA), 36 Yokohama tires, and 800 raincoats.
The Antique Provincial Police Office (Appo) received equipment procured under the Congress Introduced Changes/Adjustments (CICA) or General Appropriations Act (GAA) Fiscal Year 2023. )
The equipment includes Search and Rescue (SAR) boxes with various items, including two grass cutters, office equipment, and various furniture and fixtures.
The total cost of the equipment procured under CICA/GAA for the Antique Police Office is P909,838.50.
Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of PRO 6, emphasized the importance of using the equipment.
"The equipment will enhance performance in the field, and its lifetime purpose can be serviced judiciously with proper usage," Wanky told SunStar.
This equipment distribution aims to strengthen the operational capabilities of PRO 6 and its units in fulfilling their mandate to serve and protect the communities in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)