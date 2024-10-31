PRO 6 enhances mobility, response capabilities with new equipment

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) received new mobility assets, safety gear, as well as search and rescue equipment on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

The new equipment aims to strengthen the Philippine National Police's (PNP) operational readiness across Western Visayas, especially in areas with high operational demand.

Among the assets turned over Thursday, October 31, in a ceremony in Iloilo City were a Light Transport Vehicle (Toyota Innova) and two Swat vans designated for the Antique Provincial Police Office.

A Personnel Carrier (Mitsubishi Triton 4x4) was also issued to the Alimodian Municipal Police Station in Iloilo.

The search and rescue equipment consists of 176 life vests and 600 hard hats, procured through the PRO 6 Regional Contingency Fund, enhancing the police force's capability for search and rescue operations.

Other resources include 1,060 PNP raincoats and 120 tires, all procured through the Approved Program of Expenditures from the PNP Trust Receipts.

In a speech, PRO 6 Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky expressed his gratitude for the new logistical resources, saying they will reinforce the police force’s service and performance in Western Visayas.

“I believe there is nothing better to end October with this turnover of logistical resources to reinforce our service and performance,” Wanky said.

He also called for continued support from stakeholders for other provincial and city police offices, emphasizing the need for stronger representation to secure essential resources.

“We wish other PPOs/CPOs and units could also get additional support from stakeholders,” Wanky said.

He noted that the timing of the turnover aligns with the busy months ahead, highlighting that these resources will enhance police readiness for the upcoming holiday season. (Leo Solinap)