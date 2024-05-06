PRO 6 enhances unit capabilities with P1.3M ICT equipment distribution

TO STRENGTHEN the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) capabilities of various units under its command, the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) distributed P1.3 million worth of equipment during the flag-raising ceremony at Camp General Martin Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City on May 6, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, led the distribution, emphasizing the importance of the equipment in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of police operations.

Distributed were one Fortinet Range Series network firewall, six Starlink kits, three desktop computers with licensed OS/anti-virus, two safety full body harnesses and helmets, one 24 feet fiberglass ladder, four 2MP CCTV cameras and accessories, one fiber optic Fusion Splicer, and three L3210 3-in-1 Epson EcoTank printers.

The recipients of such equipment were the Guimaras Police Provincial Office, Regional Operations Division, Regional Learning and Doctrine Development Division, and Regional Information and Communication Technology Management Division.

"We believe these items will significantly boost the capabilities of our recipient units, allowing our personnel to work easier, faster, and ultimately contribute to better services for the public," Wanky said. (Leo Solinap)