PRO 6 holds medical mission in Iloilo City

PERSONNEL of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), led by Police Colonel Joan Sia, chief of the Regional Medical and Dental Unit in Western Visayas (RMDU 6), conducted a medical, optical, and dental mission for 72 civilians, in Barangay Hinactacan, La Paz District, Iloilo City, on September 6, 2025.

The activity was part of the observance of the 31st National Crime Prevention Week and was carried out in collaboration with PRO 6 under the leadership of Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the PRO 6.

According to PRO 6, the mission included vital signs taking, random blood sugar testing, medical consultations, eye examinations, health education, distribution of basic medicines, vitamins, and maintenance medicines, as well as free reading glasses and dental kits.

A topical fluoride varnish application was also provided to patients.

A total of 72 civilians underwent blood pressure monitoring, medical consultation, and eye health and care examinations.

Police also reported that 745 tablets were distributed, broken down into 405 vitamins, 73 basic medicines, and 190 maintenance medicines.

In addition, 43 civilians received free eyeglasses, 30 civilians received dental kits, and 26 availed themselves of topical fluoride varnish treatment.

Ligan commended the initiative, saying it reflects PRO 6’s commitment to serving communities beyond law enforcement. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)