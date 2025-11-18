PRO 6 holds turnover ceremony for new Guimaras police chief

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) formally installed Police Colonel Leonardo Borromeo as officer-in-charge of the Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) during a ceremony at Camp General Martin Teófilo B. Delgado, Fort San Pedro in Iloilo City on November 17, 2025.

The ceremony also marked the end of the tenure of outgoing provincial director Police Colonel Rhea Santos.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, presided over the symbolic turnover of the office symbol, property, and equipment inventory book.

He was joined by Director Benjamin Florentino, Ceso IV, of the National Police Commission (Napolcom) in Western Visayas, and members of the PRO 6 command group.

In her message, Santos thanked the personnel of the GPPO for their support throughout her leadership.

“To the people I worked with, the communities I served, the challenges we faced together has made me a better officer and stronger public servant, as to everyone who shiningly support, those who extended help, encouragement and understanding behind the scene, thank you, your contributions go unseen, made a tremendous difference,” Santos said.

Borromeo, after signing his assumption of office, acknowledged the trust given to him by the regional leadership.

“Just like my days with RLRDD, I will portray an aura of a water in GPPO, shapeless, innocent, nourishing, but forceful enough to do great things if nurtured,” Borromeo said.

In his guidance, Ligan expressed appreciation for Santos’ service and welcomed the incoming officer-in-charge.

“Thank you, Police Colonel Santos, for your dedicated service. To Police Colonel Borromeo, welcome to your new role. We eagerly anticipate the accomplishments you will bring to the Guimaras PPO and to the entire PRO6,” he said.

Santos will return to her previous assignment as chief of the Regional Logistics and Research Development Division following Borromeo’s reassignment to GPPO. (Leo Solinap)