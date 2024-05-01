PRO 6 honors Army's 3rd Infantry Division for peacekeeping efforts

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) awarded a Plaque of Appreciation to the Army's 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) and its brigades for their unwavering support and collaboration in maintaining peace and security in the region.

The recognition ceremony took place on April 29, 2024, during the customary Monday Flag Raising and Awarding Ceremonies at the headquarters of PRO 6 in Camp General Martin Teofilo Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City.

Major General Marion Sison, commander of 3ID, personally received the plaque from Secretary Roman Felix, Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs, and Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO 6.

“Let us remain steadfast and resolute in ensuring the political stability of the present administration. And let us defend the duly constituted authority at all times. Always live up to the PNP’s Motto of Service, Honor, Justice and you will never go wrong,” Felix said.

In recognition of their outstanding contributions to the safety and security of Western Visayas, selected police officers were honored with medals, while distinguished individuals and partner agencies received plaques of appreciation.

The 301st Infantry Brigade, led by Brigadier General Michael Samson, and the 303rd Infantry Brigade, represented by Colonel Victor Llapitan, received similar recognition.

Other recognition recipients include the Area Police Command (APC) Visayas, Tactical Operations Group 6 of the Philippine Air Force, the Forward Service Support Unit of the Army Support Command, and the Philippine Coast Guard District Western Visayas.

PRO 6 acknowledged 3ID and other recipients for their vital role in various programs and activities geared toward creating a safe environment for residents, businesses, and workers in Western Visayas.

Sison appreciated the recognition, highlighting the longstanding partnership between the 3ID and the PNP.

He emphasized their successful joint efforts, including law enforcement operations that neutralized high-value targets.

"Our long-standing partnership with PRO 6 has earned a strong reputation and solidified over time. Together, we have embarked on numerous successful joint endeavors... We deeply appreciate PRO 6's consistent acknowledgment of our unwavering support and teamwork. Rest assured that we remain committed to bolstering our coordination, cooperation, and collaboration with the PNP to achieve our shared goal of creating a Stable Internal Peace and Security (Sips) environment that the people of Region 6 deserve," Sison said. (Leo Solinap)