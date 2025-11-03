PRO 6 honors outstanding police officers

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) honored outstanding police personnel and units for exemplary performance during the Monday flag-raising ceremony at the PRO 6 Grandstand in Iloilo City on November 3, 2025.

The event also marked the start of the 33rd National Children’s Month and included the signing of a memorandum of agreement and turnover of checks.

The event was led by Regional Director Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan and was attended by Dr. Raul Banias, provincial administrator of Iloilo, representing Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. as guest of honor and speaker.

Banias led the signing of the memorandum of agreement and the turnover of checks for the rehabilitation of the PRO 6 water system and the implementation of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office’s (Ippo) 4A’s Operation.

The activity aimed to strengthen coordination between the provincial government and the police in promoting public safety and operational efficiency.

This year’s celebration adopted the theme “OSAEC – CSAEM WAKASAN; Kaligtasan at Karapatan ng Bata, Ipaglaban!” which underscores the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) advocacy for the protection of children’s rights and welfare.

Among those awarded the Medalya ng Kagalingan were Police Lieutenant Margaret Charisse D. Mendoza, officer-in-charge, and Police Staff Sergeant Agaton Jose T. Caminian, assistant operations PNCO, both from the Belison Municipal Police Station (MPS) under the Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo).

They were recognized for their prompt response to a 911 call involving violations of Republic Act (RA) 10883, or the New Anti-Carnapping Act, and RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, which resulted in the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of key evidence.

Meanwhile, the Medalya ng Kasanayan was conferred on outstanding Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) officers and investigators for their efforts in protecting children’s welfare. The awardees include:

- Police Captain Jolly B. Canindo, chief, Regional WCPD, PRO 6

- Police Staff Sergeant Mutya Marie V. Onayan, WCPD investigator, Lezo MPS, Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo)

- Police Executive Master Sergeant Gilda Z. Legaspi, chief, WCPD, Patnongon MPS, Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo)

- Police Master Sergeant Era C. Bernales, WCPD investigator, Pontevedra MPS, Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO)

- Police Master Sergeant Mericar C. Galido, WCPD investigator, Sibunag MPS, Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO)

- Police Senior Master Sergeant Jenkie D. Paniza, WCPD PNCO, Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO)

- Police Captain Aileen M. Lacrite, officer-in-charge, Cabatuan MPS, Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo)

In his message, Ligan commended the awardees for their unwavering dedication to duty and encouraged all personnel to serve with passion, humility, and purpose.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat, sa aking buong Team PRO 6. Let this success serve as proof that our actions speak louder than words. Your hard work, discipline, and unity continue to uphold the trust and confidence of the people we serve. Keep moving forward with pride, knowing that your service truly makes a difference,” said Ligan.

He also thanked stakeholders and community partners for their continuous support to the police force, noting their contribution to the peaceful and orderly observance of Undas 2025.

“We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to our stakeholders and community partners for their invaluable support. This success would not have been possible without your continued cooperation and trust,” he added. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)