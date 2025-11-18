PRO 6 honors outstanding police personnel

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) recognized police personnel for their exemplary accomplishments during the Monday Flag Raising and Awarding Ceremonies held at Camp General Martin Teófilo B. Delgado, Fort San Perdro in Iloilo City, on November 17, 2025.

The event was attended by Director Benjamin Florentino, Ceso IV, newly installed director of the National Police Commission (Napolcom) in Western Visayas, who served as guest of honor and speaker.

Florentino commended the awardees for their discipline, professionalism, and commitment to public service.

“My heartfelt congratulations on behalf of Napolcom Regional Office 6. Your achievements speak volumes of your bravery, professionalism, and relentless dedication to public safety,” Florentino said.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of PRO 6, thanked him for attending the ceremony on short notice and praised the awardees for their performance and dedication to duty.

Personnel from Balasan Municipal Police Station (MPS) of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) received the Medalya ng Kagalingan for a successful anti-drug operation in Balasan, Iloilo, on October 26, 2025.

Recognized were Police Lieutenant Dionisio Fernandez Jr., assistant team leader, and Police Senior Master Sergeant Eddie Mars Magbanua, investigator-on-case.

Their operation led to the arrest of a high-value individual (HVI) and the seizure of 84.4338 grams of shabu.

The Medalya ng Kagalingan was also awarded to police personnel from the Jordan Municipal Police Station of the Guimaras Police Provincial Office.

Police Captain Kevin Kenz Bacongallo, team leader and arresting officer, and Police Master Sergeant Bonnie Glen Carbolido, warrant and subpoena officer, were cited for their operation in Jordan, Guimaras, on October 17, 2025.

The operation resulted in the arrest of the second regional most wanted person for the crime of rape.

The ceremony highlighted PRO 6’s continuing efforts to recognize outstanding police work across Western Visayas and encourage personnel to sustain high standards in law enforcement and public service.

Members of the PRO 6 Command Group, regional staff, regional chiefs of National Support Units, Non-Uniformed Personnel, representatives from the Public Safety Mutual Benefit Fund Inc., and personnel assigned at the regional headquarters also attended the ceremony.

The PRO 6 reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen operational and administrative functions to ensure the safety of communities across the region. (Leo Solinap)