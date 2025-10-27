PRO 6 honors outstanding police personnel, units for exemplary service

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), led by Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, honored outstanding police personnel and units during the Monday flag-raising ceremony at the PRO 6 Grandstand in Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City on October 27, 2025.

Engineer Roger M. Esto, Provincial Planning and Development Officer of the Province of Aklan, attended the ceremony on behalf of Aklan Governor Jose Enrique M. Miraflores. The Province of Aklan received a Plaque of Recognition as the Special Local Government Unit (LGU) – Province Category awardee during the 124th Police Service Anniversary celebration.

Esto expressed gratitude to PRO6 for the honor and praised the organization's commitment to maintaining peace and order in the Province of Aklan, especially on Boracay Island, a key tourist destination and economic contributor to Western Visayas' economic growth.

Among those honored were Police Captain John Predic Padilla and Police Senior Master Sergeant Pejie Galleno Bunda of the Batad Municipal Police Station under the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo). Both officers received the Medalya ng Kadakilaan for their successful anti-illegal drug operation that led to the arrest of a high-value individual (HVI) and the confiscation of 353.0301 grams of shabu on October 2, 2025, at Barangay Batad Viejo, Batad, Iloilo.

The Medalya ng Kagalingan was also awarded to Police Major Paul Vincent Pendon and Police Senior Master Sergeant Edna Tamayo for their commendable efforts in arresting the third regional most wanted person (MWP) for the crime of rape on October 6, 2025, in Barangay Colongcolong, Ibajay, Aklan.

In his message, Ligan lauded the awardees for their professionalism, integrity, and unwavering dedication to duty. He encouraged all police personnel to continue their work with purpose and compassion.

“As we begin another week, let us continue to serve with humility, integrity, and malasakit. Let us remain united, helping one another, looking out for each other, and keeping our mission alive in every action we take,” he said.

Also present during the ceremony were members of the PRO 6 Command Group, Regional Staff, Regional Chiefs of National Support Units, key officers, and non-uniformed personnel.

The event underscored the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) commitment to recognizing excellence and promoting a culture of discipline and service among its members, in line with the organization’s mission to maintain peace, order, and public safety in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)