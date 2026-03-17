PRO 6 honors top cops, strengthens tourist policing in Western Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) recognized outstanding police personnel and conducted specialized training to enhance tourist-oriented policing during separate activities held from March 11 to 16, 2026, in Iloilo City and Boracay Island, Aklan.

The recognition and training were conducted as part of PRO 6’s continued efforts to strengthen law enforcement operations and public safety in the region.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan commended the dedication of police personnel during the Traditional Monday Flag Raising and Awarding Ceremony on March 16, 2026, at the PRO 6 Multi-Purpose Hall in Camp General Martin Teofilo B. Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City, saying, “The region’s sustained efforts against illegal drugs, the arrest of wanted persons, the campaign against loose firearms, and the crackdown on illegal gambling and other forms of criminality."

The Medalya ng Kadakilaan was awarded to Police Lieutenant Vincent Garcia Jr. and Police Master Sergeant Charles Losaria of the Lambunao Municipal Police Station (MPS) under the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) for the successful conduct of a buy-bust in Barangay Tranghawan, Lambunao, Iloilo.

The operation led to the arrest of two high-value individuals (HVI) and the seizure of about 186.6456 grams of shabu.

Meanwhile, the Medalya ng Kagalingan was conferred on Police Lieutenant Luisito Concepcion and Police Master Sergeant Racel Miaral of the Batan MPS under the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) for serving a warrant of arrest against sixth Regional Most Wanted Person (MWP) facing two counts of rape on March 2, 2026, in Batan, Aklan.

Another Medalya ng Kagalingan was given to Police Captain Mary Iris Nobleza, forensic chemist of the Regional Forensic Unit in Western Visayas (RFU 6), for her role in examining 607.5075 grams of confiscated illegal drugs submitted by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of the Ippo.

The awarding ceremony was attended by members of the PRO 6 Command Group, regional chiefs of National Support Units, and both uniformed and non-uniformed personnel, highlighting the organization’s commitment to recognizing excellence in police service.

In a separate development, the Tourist-Oriented Police for Community Order and Protection (Topcop) Seminar – 1st Batch for calendar year 2026 was conducted from March 11 to 14, 2026, at Hue Hotels and Resorts Boracay, involving 50 personnel of the Malay MPS.

The training, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Alain Terence Licdan, chief of Malay MPS, focused on strengthening tourist-oriented policing in Boracay Island, one of the country’s premier tourist destinations.

Participants attended lectures on tourism awareness, cultural sensitivity, tourist behavior patterns, and effective police operations in tourism-heavy areas.

The seminar emphasized professionalism, proper investigative procedures, and service-oriented policing to better address tourism-related concerns while maintaining peace and order.

The activity concluded with a familiarization tour across Boracay Island, allowing participants to identify key tourist areas and assess strategic locations where police visibility and security measures are needed.

Police officials said initiatives such as the Topcop seminar aim to enhance the capability and readiness of police personnel in Western Visayas, ensuring that tourist destinations remain safe while delivering responsive and professional public service. (Leo Solinap)