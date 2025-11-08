PRO 6, Icpo launch 1st Director’s Cup to boost community ties

ILOILO City Police Office (Icpo) formally opened the 1st City Director’s Cup at the Mikey Firing Range, Barangay Lanit, Jaro District, Iloilo City, on November 8, 2025.

The event, held in partnership with the Iloilo City Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development (Icag-PTD), featured an IPSC/PPSA Level 1 Sanctioned Match and Action Air Shooting Competition.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, city director of Icpo, said the competition emphasizes discipline, focus, and integrity, not just scores.

“This competition is not about who can shoot the straightest or score the highest. It’s about discipline, focus, and integrity—qualities that define both great shooters and great public servants,” Legada said.

Representing Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office 6 (PRO 6), Police Colonel Jerome Afuyog Jr. delivered a message highlighting the event’s focus on partnership and excellence.

“This event not only highlights the skills of our personnel and shooting enthusiasts but also strengthens the vital collaboration between the PNP and the community. Excellence is not a skill; it’s an attitude,” the message read.

Lawyer Rutchel Hechanova-Espinosa, chairperson of Icag-PTD, reaffirmed the group’s support for Icpo initiatives.

“Icag-PTD will continue to stand behind the programs and initiatives of ICPO that aim to enhance police capabilities and uplift personnel morale and welfare,” Espinosa said.

The opening ceremony included a ceremonial shoot led by Afuyog, Legada, Espinosa, and Director Ralph Rommel Torres of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Western Visayas. The competition then proceeded with police and civilian participants demonstrating precision, discipline, and teamwork.

Icpo said the City Director’s Cup aims to strengthen police-community collaboration, foster mutual respect, and encourage operational readiness across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)