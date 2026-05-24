PRO 6 intensifies anti-criminality drive

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) intensified its campaign against wanted persons, loose firearms, and illegal drugs after arresting two wanted persons, recovering firearms and explosives, and conducting anti-drug operations across the region on May 23-24, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of PRO 6, said the intensified manhunt operations led to the arrest of two wanted persons, including a regional-level Most Wanted Person (MWP) from Police Regional Office in Calabarzon (PRO 4A) who had allegedly been hiding for 31 years.

“Our sustained operations against wanted persons, loose firearms, and illegal drugs reflect PRO6’s unwavering commitment to protect the people of Western Visayas from all forms of criminality,” Tuaño said.

Tuaño emphasized the ongoing commitment to enhance law enforcement initiatives while reinforcing collaboration with the community. The objective is to create a safer, more secure, and peaceful region.

The anti-criminality campaign also resulted in the surrender of eight firearms and two explosives as part of continuing efforts to prevent the use of unlicensed firearms in criminal activities and enhance community safety in the region.

Meanwhile, PRO 6 conducted two buy-bust operations that led to the arrest of three individuals and the confiscation of around 16 grams of suspected shabu valued at P108,800 based on the Standard Drug Price.

The arrested suspects are under police custody and are facing charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operations formed part of the intensified law enforcement campaign of PRO 6 against criminality, illegal drugs, and loose firearms in the region.

Under the leadership of Tuaño, PRO 6 said it remains committed to its operational thrust anchored on responsive, trusted, and transformative policing for a safer Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)