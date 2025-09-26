PRO 6 intensifies disaster response operations as Opong hits Western Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) has intensified disaster response operations across the region as Tropical Cyclone Opong brought heavy rains, flooding, and landslides that displaced families in vulnerable communities.

In coordination with Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (MDRRMOs), police personnel assisted in the evacuation of residents from high-risk and low-lying areas.

The efforts prioritized children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities to ensure their safe transfer to designated evacuation centers.

Police, together with MDRRMO teams, carried belongings, guided families, and extended immediate support to at-risk communities.

Police Assistance Desks (PADs) were established in various evacuation centers to provide round-the-clock monitoring, security, and protection for displaced families.

Police units also conducted continuous water-level monitoring in rivers and flood-prone zones, as well as road-clearing operations to secure unhampered mobility for rescue teams and emergency responders.

In Aklan, the Water Search and Rescue (Wasar) Team of the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo), led by Police Colonel Arnel Ramos, provincial director, maintained close monitoring of its area of responsibility and stayed on full alert for emergencies in coastal and flood-prone communities.

The unit remained equipped to conduct rescue, evacuation, and relief operations whenever necessary.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, personally conducted an on-site visit in Boracay Island, in Aklan to assess the situation of residents and tourists stranded by the typhoon.

He visited the Boracay port to observe conditions of stranded travelers and facilitated free transportation back to their accommodations while waiting for the storm to subside. He also met with the MDRRMO to coordinate updates on affected residents.

“The safety and protection of our people is always our top priority. In times like these, the role of the police goes beyond law enforcement -- we stand as first responders, rescuers, and partners of the community in ensuring survival and recovery,” Ligan said.

“With the proactive support of local government units and the dedication of our police personnel on the ground, we continue to provide assistance, security, and care to all evacuees,” he added.

Ligan emphasized the importance of close coordination between law enforcement and disaster response units during calamities. He assured the public that the Philippine National Police in Western Visayas “remains prepared to leap into action, not only to maintain peace and order, but also to save lives and bring hope to our people in the midst of calamities.”

PRO 6 urged the public to remain vigilant, heed official advisories, and cooperate with authorities to ensure their safety and security as Tropical Cyclone Opong continued to affect the region. (Leo Solinap)