PRO 6 intensifies probe into bomb threats targeting schools

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, said Wednesday, November 19, 2025, that the incidents were meant to “create panic and disturb public order,” adding that the police are working with local government units, school institutions, the National Telecommunications Commission in Western Visayas, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology in Western Visayas to identify the source of the threats and strengthen response measures.

“The safety of our students and communities remains our top priority,” Ligan said.

According to PRO 6, the Regional Explosive Canine Unit (Recu 6) has been fully deployed to all affected schools since the initial report to conduct clearing operations and safety checks.

A series of coordination meetings has also been held as investigators look into possible leads pointing to the identity of the suspect.

Ligan also convened a small group meeting to refine operational strategies, while the Recu 6 is set to conduct specialized bomb threat awareness orientations for school security managers to improve preparedness.

The police urged the public to stay calm but vigilant and encouraged schools to tighten internal security and maintain constant coordination with law enforcement authorities.

PRO 6 reminded the public that issuing bomb threats -- whether real or a hoax -- is a serious criminal offense punishable by up to five years of imprisonment, a fine of up to P40,000, or both.

PRO 6 said it will continue implementing necessary measures to ensure security in Western Visayas.

The Iloilo City and Provincial Governments responded to recent threats that led to class suspensions and emergency measures by police and school officials.

A reward of P200,000 has been announced for information that may help identify those responsible for these threats. (Leo Solinap)