PRO 6 nabs 161, seizes P39.6M drugs in monthlong operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) reported 161 arrests and the confiscation of approximately 5,821.41 grams of shabu, 3,645 grams of marijuana, and 1 gram of kush during anti-drug operations conducted from October 1 to 31, 2025.

The operations, led by Police Brigadier General Josefino D. Ligan, were carried out through 127 intelligence-based and coordinated actions across Western Visayas, including buy-bust operations and the service of search warrants.

Of those arrested, 51 were identified as high-value individuals (HVI) and 110 as street-level individuals (SVI). The total estimated value of the seized illegal drugs was P39.6 million.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) reported the largest amount of confiscated drugs, accounting for 2,333 grams of shabu and 60 grams of marijuana. It was followed by the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) with 2,038 grams of shabu, one gram of kush, and 3,580 grams of marijuana, while the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) recovered 1,070 grams of illegal drugs.

Ligan said the results of the operations show the efforts of police units in addressing illegal drug activities in the region. He also urged continued cooperation from local government units, barangay officials, and residents in reporting suspicious activities.

"We assure the public that we will remain steadfast in our mission and will continue to exert all efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the people of Western Visayas as we strive toward a drug-free community," Ligan said.

Those arrested are facing charges for alleged violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)