PRO 6 nabs 176 wanted persons in September operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 176 wanted persons in its month-long manhunt operations across the region in September 2025.

The operations, carried out by different police units in 174 separate missions, resulted in the arrest of 48 most wanted persons (MWPs) and 128 other wanted persons (OWPs). Of the MWPs, eight were listed under the regional level, 19 at the provincial and city levels, and 21 at the station level.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the efforts of the personnel and unit commanders who contributed to the operations.

“I recognize your hard work and individual contributions to these month-long accomplishments. Keep up the good work. Our commitment remains unwavering as we continue to pursue the remaining law evaders,” Ligan said.

Among the provincial offices, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) recorded the highest number of arrests with 20 MWPs and 42 OWPs.

The Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) and the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) each reported eight MWPs, while the Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) recorded six.

The Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6) each logged three arrests of MWPs.

For OWPs, Icpo followed IPPO with 25 arrests. CPPO accounted for 18 arrests, while Antppo and the Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) each recorded 14. Akppo tallied 13 arrests, and RMFB 6 arrested two.

PRO 6 assured that the campaign to pursue law evaders across Western Visayas will continue as part of its sustained efforts to maintain peace and order in the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)