PRO 6 nabs 2 most wanted in Antique, drug suspects in Iloilo

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) achieved major breakthroughs in its anti-crime campaign with the arrest of two of Antique’s most wanted persons (MWP) and two high-value drug suspects in separate police operations conducted on October 21, 2025, in Antique and Iloilo City.

Around 11:40 a.m., police operatives arrested the first provincial MWP, known as alias Owen, 41, married, and a car mechanic residing in Barangay Funda-Dalipe, San Jose, Antique.

The suspect was apprehended by virtue of multiple warrants of arrest for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004, and attempted homicide under the Revised Penal Code. The total recommended bail for his temporary liberty amounts to P198,000.

Later that afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., authorities captured the ninth provincial MWP, alias Nonoy, 21, single, and a resident of Poblacion 2, Hamtic, Antique. The suspect was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for violation of Paragraph 2, Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code, or Rape by Sexual Assault, with a recommended bail of P10,000.

Both suspects are now under the custody of their respective police stations for documentation and proper disposition prior to their turnover to the courts of origin.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the successful operations and praised the efforts of the personnel involved.

“The arrest of these most wanted persons reflects the unyielding commitment of PRO 6 to uphold the rule of law and deliver justice to victims of crime. We remain steadfast in ensuring that law offenders will not escape accountability. Our campaign against wanted persons will continue until all are brought before the bar of justice,” Ligan said.

In Iloilo City, police intensified their anti-illegal drugs operations, resulting in the arrest of two high-value individuals (HVIs) and the confiscation of an estimated 250 grams of suspected shabu in two separate buy-bust operations on the same day.

Around 9:30 p.m., operatives of the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 arrested alias Nene Joy, 50, married, a frozen food seller, and a resident of Barangay Baldoza, La Paz District, Iloilo City. Her husband, alias Toto Jayford, 47, an angkas rider who was previously charged with the same offense, managed to evade arrest and remains at large. Both are listed as HVIs under the regional drug watchlist.

Confiscated from Nene Joy’s possession were 12 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and various non-drug items. The suspect is under the custody of ICPS 2 and will face charges for violations of Sections 5, 11, and 26 of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In another operation around 11:46 p.m. in Barangay Kauswagan, City Proper District, Iloilo City, police arrested alias Jan Jan, 25, single, a market porter, and a resident of Barangay Concepcion, City Proper District, Iloilo City. Jan Jan is listed as a high-value individual under the regional drug watchlist.

The joint operation was carried out by elements of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) – City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), ICPS 1– Station Drug Enforcement Team, Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) – Icpo, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit 6, and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6).

Recovered from the suspect were 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and two knot-tied plastic bags containing suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and various paraphernalia. The estimated total weight of the confiscated drugs was 150 grams, with a street value of over P1 million.

Jan Jan is now detained at ICPS 1 and will face charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of RA 9165. The offenses carry penalties of life imprisonment to death and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

Ligan commended the Icpo for its sustained efforts in the region’s anti-drug campaign.

“This successful operation demonstrates our strong resolve to end the illegal drug trade in Western Visayas. PRO 6 will continue to pursue and arrest those who choose to profit from the suffering of others. We call on the public to remain vigilant and support our campaign toward a drug-free community,” he said.

He further reiterated PRO 6’s commitment to intensify anti-drug and anti-crime operations across Western Visayas to ensure public safety and uphold justice.

“The arrest of this high-value individual underscores our firm commitment to rid Western Visayas of illegal drugs. PRO 6 will remain steadfast in our mission to protect our communities from the dangers brought by this menace. Let this serve as a strong warning to those still engaged in the drug trade — the law will eventually catch up with you,” Ligan added.

The PRO 6 continues to strengthen its operations in line with the Philippine National Police’s goal of ensuring a safe, just, and drug-free society through service, honor, and justice. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)