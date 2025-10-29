PRO 6 nabs 3 in separate drug busts in Iloilo City

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) intensified its anti-illegal drug campaign after arresting three drug suspects, including two high-value individuals (HVIs), in separate buy-busts in Iloilo City on October 28 and 29, 2025.

Operatives of the Iloilo City Police Office-City Drug Enforcement Unit (Icpo-CDEU) arrested a 31-year-old HVI identified as alias Mak-Mak, a resident of Barangay Bolilao, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

The suspect was apprehended after selling a sachet of shabu to an undercover police officer.

Police recovered 13 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu weighing about 60 grams, along with buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect and the seized items are now in the custody of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 10 for documentation and the filing of charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

A few hours later, around 1 a.m. of October 29, operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas (RPDEU 6) carried out another buy-bust in Barangay Sooc, Arevalo District, Iloilo City.

The operation led to the arrest of two suspects — alias Tore, 29, an HVI and a resident of Barangay Calumpang, Molo District, Iloilo City; and alias Ren, 32, a street-level individual (SVI) and a tricycle driver from Barangay Sta. Felomina, Arevalo District, Iloilo City.

Both suspects were caught selling a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer. Police recovered from their possession about 85 grams of shabu, buy-bust money, communication devices, cash proceeds, and a motorcycle allegedly used in their illegal activities.

They are now detained at ICPS 6, while cases for violation of Sections 5, 11, and 26 of RA 9165 are being prepared against them.

These violations carry penalties ranging from life imprisonment to death and fines from P500,000 to P10 million.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan commended the involved police units for their dedication and professionalism in sustaining the regional office’s anti-drug efforts.

“These successive operations underscore PRO 6’s unwavering commitment to rid Western Visayas of illegal drugs,” Ligan said. “We remain firm in our resolve to pursue and bring to justice all those involved in the drug trade.”

PRO 6 urged the public to remain vigilant and to cooperate with law enforcement authorities by reporting any information about illegal drug activities to the nearest police station. (Leo Solinap)