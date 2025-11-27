PRO 6 nabs 5 HVIs, seizes over P3.7M shabu in 24 hours

POLICE Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested five high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized more than 665 grams of shabu in five anti-drug operations conducted across the region from 6 a.m. of November 24 to 6 a.m. of November 25, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, said the round-the-clock operations resulted in the confiscation of 67 plastic sachets of shabu with a total standard drug price of over P3.7 million.

“Each arrest made, each gram of shabu recovered, is a life saved, perhaps a family protected, a youth steered away from harm, or a community kept whole,” Ligan said.

“We will never stop to chase those involved in illegal drugs. As long as illegal drugs threaten peace and safety, PRO 6 will remain relentless,” he added.

The largest recovery was made during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Municipal Police Station (MPS) of Sara, Iloilo, and supporting units in Barangay Aldeguer, Sara, at 6:04 p.m. on November 24.

Police seized more or less 420 grams of shabu valued at P2,856,000, along with a firearm. Arrested was a Barangay Kagawad identified as alias Rey, 60, who is tagged as an HVI.

Another buy-bust operation carried out by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas and support teams around 8 p.m. on November 24 on Yulo Drive, Arevalo District, Iloilo City, resulted in the confiscation of more or less 65 grams of shabu worth P442,000.

Arrested was a jobless resident of Sta. Barbara, Iloilo, identified as alias Mego, 40, also classified as an HVI.

Earlier that day, around 10:10 a.m., Janiuay MPS and supporting units recovered more or less 65 grams of shabu valued at P442,000 during a buy-bust in Barangay Aquino Nobleza West, Janiuay, Iloilo.

The arrested suspect was a Barangay Kagawad identified as alias Ambok, 52, tagged as an HVI.

All suspects arrested during the 24-hour series of operations are now under police custody and will face charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PRO 6 said the continued success of intelligence-driven and community-backed operations is part of its sustained campaign against illegal drugs in Western Visayas, emphasizing that the safety and protection of communities remain the top priority. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)