PRO 6 nabs 76 wanted persons in Western Visayas manhunt operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 76 wanted persons from April 1 to April 15, 2026 across the region, including 18 Most Wanted Persons (MWP) and 58 Other Wanted Persons (OWP), with all top 10 regional targets accounted for during intensified manhunt operations.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, commended the operating units for their performance and reaffirmed the campaign against fugitives.

“We will continue to intensify our manhunt operations to ensure that no wanted person can evade the long arm of the law. These accomplishments reflect our unwavering commitment to justice and public safety,” he said.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) recorded the highest number of arrests with 35, followed by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) with 15, and the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) with 10.

Other police units across Western Visayas also contributed to the tracking and arrest of individuals with standing warrants, boosting law enforcement efforts and strengthening the implementation of the rule of law.

The arrests were carried out through coordinated operations involving various field units under PRO 6, focusing on the location and apprehension of individuals facing criminal charges.

Authorities said the sustained operations demonstrate the region’s commitment to public safety and the efficient enforcement of court-issued warrants.

PRO 6 continues to call on the public to support police efforts by reporting the whereabouts of wanted persons, emphasizing that community cooperation remains vital in ensuring the success of ongoing law enforcement initiatives. (Leo Solinap)