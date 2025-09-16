PRO 6 nets 13 suspects in anti-drug operations

THIRTEEN drug suspects, including seven high-value individuals (HVIs) and six street-level individuals (SVIs), were arrested in 10 anti-drug operations across Western Visayas on September 15-16, 2025.

The operations resulted in the seizure of approximately 316 grams of illegal drugs, including 311 grams of shabu and five grams of marijuana.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for their relentless efforts.

“These accomplishments show that PRO 6 remains steadfast in our campaign against illegal drugs. We will not waver in our duty to protect our communities from the dangers of drug abuse and trafficking,” he said.

Ligan commended the operating units for their dedication and assured the public that operations would continue to intensify.

Among the operations, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested five suspects -- three HVIs and two SVIs -- and seized around 115 grams of shabu.

Meanwhile, the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) apprehended eight suspects -- four HVIs and four SVIs -- and confiscated 196 grams of shabu and five grams of marijuana.

The arrested suspects are under police custody and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)