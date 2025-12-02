PRO 6 nets 152 drug suspects, seizes P57M 'shabu' in November

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), under Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, arrested 152 suspects and seized an estimated 8,450.1400 grams of substance believed to be shabu and 33 grams of suspected marijuana in 115 anti-drug operations conducted across Western Visayas from November 1 to 30, 2025.

Police said the operations were coordinated, intelligence-driven efforts carried out regionwide through buy-busts, search warrant implementations, and collaboration with other agencies and community informants.

Ligan said the results highlight the sustained efforts of PRO 6 personnel in the region’s anti-drug campaign.

“This accomplishment reflects the unwavering commitment of PRO 6 personnel in protecting our communities from the menace of illegal drugs. We remain steadfast in our mission and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and welfare of the people in Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

Of the 152 suspects arrested, police identified 45 as high-value individuals (HVIs) and 107 as street-value individuals (SVIs).

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) recorded the largest volume of seized illegal drugs with 4,302.14 grams of suspected shabu and 63 arrests.

The Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) followed with 2,056 grams of suspected shabu, 25 grams of suspected marijuana, and 59 arrests.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas (RPDEU) accounted for 1,860 grams of suspected shabu and eight arrests. Other units under PRO 6 also reported contributions that added to the regionwide accomplishments.

Ligan urged local government units, Barangay officials, and residents to assist law enforcement by remaining alert and reporting suspicious activities. He said community involvement continues to be a key element in curbing drug operations across Western Visayas.

All arrested suspects are now facing charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)