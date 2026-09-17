PRO 6 nets 197, seizes P11.85 million in fish, forest products in Western Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 197 people and seized or recovered more than P11.85 million worth of fish, fishing paraphernalia, motorboats, lumber and charcoal during 304 operations against illegal fishing and illegal logging across Western Visayas from September 1 to 15, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, regional director of PRO 6, said the operations under the PRO 6 Bantay Kalikasan campaign are part of continuing police efforts to protect natural resources and the livelihoods of communities in the region.

“Sa PRO6 Bantay Kalikasan, pinoprotektahan natin hindi lamang ang ating likas na yaman kundi pati ang kabuhayan at kinabukasan ng ating mga komunidad. Katuwang natin ang mga mamamayan at iba pang ahensya sa pagpapatupad ng mga batas pangkalikasan,” Tuaño said.

(Through PRO6 Bantay Kalikasan, we are protecting not only our natural resources but also the livelihoods and futures of our communities. We are working hand-in-hand with the public and other agencies to enforce environmental laws.)

Of the 304 operations conducted during the 15 days, 80 were directed against illegal fishing and resulted in the arrest of 118 people.

Authorities confiscated fish, fishing paraphernalia and motorboats valued at P11,349,150 during the anti-illegal fishing operations.

The Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) recorded the most anti-illegal fishing operations, with 42, resulting in the arrest of 42 people.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) conducted 26 operations and arrested 50 people, the highest number of arrests among the provincial police offices.

The Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) conducted five operations and arrested nine people, while the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) carried out four operations that resulted in five arrests.

The Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) conducted three operations and arrested 12 people.

In terms of the value of fish, fishing paraphernalia and motorboats confiscated, Ippo accounted for the largest amount at P7,351,750.

Antppo followed with P1,767,320 worth of confiscated items, while CPPO recorded P1,617,500.

GPPO reported P439,080 worth of confiscated items, while Akppo recorded P173,500.

PRO 6 also conducted 224 operations against illegal logging during the same period, resulting in the arrest of 79 people.

Police confiscated or recovered lumber valued at P364,770.71 and charcoal worth P139,190 during the anti-illegal logging campaign.

The seized and recovered forest products had a combined value of P503,960.71.

Akppo recorded the highest number of anti-illegal logging operations with 69, followed by Antppo with 68.

CPPO conducted 52 operations, Ippo carried out 26, and GPPO recorded nine operations.

In terms of arrests in the anti-illegal logging campaign, Antppo recorded the highest number with 54, followed by Akppo with 24.

PRO 6 said it will continue to intensify its operations and coordination with concerned government agencies, local government units and communities against illegal fishing, illegal logging and other activities that damage the natural resources of Western Visayas.

Police also urged the public to report illegal activities that harm the environment to the nearest police station or through Unified 911. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)