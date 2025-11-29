PRO 6 nets 580 grams shabu, 11 arrests in 24-hour raids

POLICE Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 11 suspects and seized approximately 580 grams of shabu in 11 anti-drug operations conducted from 6 a.m. on November 28 to 6 a.m. on November 29, 2025, across Western Visayas.

PRO 6 said five of the arrested individuals were tagged as high-value individuals (HVIs), while six were listed as street-value individuals (SVIs). Operatives also recovered 86 plastic sachets of shabu during the 24-hour regional operation.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the units involved for their swift and coordinated actions.

“These accomplishments reflect the dedication of our men and women in PRO 6 to keep Western Visayas safe from the scourge of illegal drugs. We will not let up. Our operations will remain relentless, and we urge the community to work with us in reporting drug activities so we can further protect our communities,” Ligan said.

In Iloilo City, two separate operations in La Paz District resulted in major confiscations. Around 11:50 p.m. on November 28, Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 arrested alias Aron, 39, a resident of Barangay Nabitasan, who was identified as an HVI.

Police recovered approximately 100 grams of shabu from the suspect.

Earlier, at 4:53 p.m., operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas arrested alias Boss, 31, single, a resident of Barangay Rizal Lapuz Sur District, also an HVI, with about 160 grams of shabu seized.

In Iloilo Province, back-to-back operations yielded significant results.

Around 6:45 p.m. in Barotac Nuevo, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit Team 2 arrested alias Irene, 48, single, jobless, and a resident of Barangay Tubungan.

The suspect, classified as an HVI, yielded approximately 150 grams of shabu.

At 8:23 p.m. in Oton, the Oton Municipal Police Station (MPS) apprehended alias Mel, 46, single, a pedicab driver, and a resident of Barangay Poblacion East, after confiscating around 50 grams of shabu.

In Guimaras, a buy-bust operation around 3:30 p.m. in Barangay Salvacion, Buenavista led to the arrest of alias Rey, 40, married, a tricycle driver, and an HVI. Buenavista MPS recovered roughly 53 grams of shabu during the operation.

PRO 6 said the operations stemmed from sustained intelligence efforts, enhanced coordination among units, and tips from the public. The regional office also stressed the importance of community support in identifying drug personalities and ensuring operational success.

All suspects are facing charges for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as PRO 6 continues efforts toward a drug-free Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)