PRO 6 nets 94 wanted persons, 3.2 kilos of shabu in 15-day operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) reported the arrest of 94 wanted persons, including 23 most wanted persons, and the seizure of around 3,120 grams of shabu and 93 grams of marijuana in a series of anti-criminality and anti-drug operations conducted across the region from September 1 to 15, 2025.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) registered the highest number of arrests with 38 fugitives, including 10 most wanted persons, followed by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) with 22 arrests, and the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) with 13 arrests.

Other police units also contributed to the total.

In its anti-drug campaign, PRO 6 conducted 66 operations that led to the arrest of 91 suspects -- 30 tagged as high-value individuals (HVIs) and 61 as street-level individuals (SLIs).

Ippo recorded the largest drug haul with 1,259 grams of shabu and 4.5 grams of marijuana, followed by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas with 905 grams of shabu, and Icpo with 712 grams of shabu and 10 grams of marijuana.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, praised the efforts of the operating units and emphasized the role of community support in sustaining the momentum of the campaign.

“These accomplishments reflect the dedication and unwavering commitment of our personnel in bringing fugitives before the court of law,” Ligan said.

“We also acknowledge the active participation of the community in providing crucial information that greatly contributed to the success of these operations,” he added.

On the results of the anti-drug drive, Ligan said: “These figures reflect your unwavering dedication to our campaign to eradicate illegal drugs in every community. Continue building strong relationships with the public and enhancing our collaboration with various government agencies and stakeholders. With their support, we can identify those engaged in these unlawful activities and hold them accountable.”

All arrested suspects were turned over to their respective courts for legal proceedings, while those caught in drug operations now face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)