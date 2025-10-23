PRO 6 nets high-value, most wanted suspects in major ops

LAW enforcement units under the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) scored significant victories in their anti-drug and anti-criminality campaigns following the arrest of two high-value individuals (HVIs) in Antique and two most wanted persons in separate operations across the region.

Around 12:51 a.m. on October 20, 2025, a joint buy-bust operation along Turko Street, Barangay 3, San Jose, Antique, led to the arrest of alias Jemski, 37, and the custody of a 16-year-old male child in conflict with the law (CICL), both residents of San Jose. Authorities seized more or less 80 grams of suspected shabu packed in heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, along with other non-drug evidence.

Jemski was brought to the San Jose Municipal Police Station (MPS) for documentation, while the minor was turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) for custody and intervention in accordance with Republic Act (RA) 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006.

A day earlier, around 10:15 a.m. on October 19, 2025, another buy-bust operation was conducted in Barangay Malaiba, San Jose, Antique, which resulted in the arrest of alias Jo, 39, a resident of the same barangay. Seized from the suspect were approximately 65 grams of suspected shabu and various non-drug items.

The operations were jointly carried out by the San Jose MPS, the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of the Antique Police Provincial Office (ANTPPO), and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA VI)–Antique Provincial Office. All arrested suspects are facing charges for violation of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for their coordination and persistence in sustaining the government’s anti-illegal drugs campaign.

“These successful anti-drug operations are a testament to our unrelenting commitment to rid Western Visayas of illegal drugs. We continue to strengthen our efforts to protect our communities and guide our youth away from the dangers of drug involvement,” Ligan said.

In Guimaras Province, the Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO), under the supervision of PRO 6, successfully arrested the second regional most wanted person (RMWP) during a manhunt operation at Sitio Singcalang, Barangay Balcon Melliza, Jordan, Guimaras, around 4:27 p.m. on October 17, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Riyal, 35, single, and a resident of Barangay Balcon Melliza, was wanted for the crime of rape under Article 266-A (1)(D) of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Section 1 of RA 11648. The warrant of arrest, with no bail recommended, was issued by the Regional Trial Court, 6th Judicial Region, Branch 65, Jordan, Guimaras, dated October 17, 2025.

The arrest was executed by the Jordan MPS, GPPO Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Guimaras Provincial Mobile Force Platoon (GPMFP), Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6–Guimaras), and the Highway Patrol Team Guimaras. The suspect is now detained at the Jordan MPS for documentation and disposition.

Ligan lauded the units for their effective coordination, emphasizing the continuous effort of PRO 6 to bring wanted criminals to justice.

“This arrest demonstrates our continuing efforts to bring to justice those who hide from the law. The successful operation shows the dedication of our personnel to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of the victims. PRO 6 will persist in tracking down wanted individuals to ensure that justice is served,” Ligan said.

He reiterated that the success of the operation underscores PRO 6’s commitment to maintaining peace and security through proactive law enforcement and inter-agency collaboration.

Meanwhile, in Iloilo City, a joint team from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group – Regional Field Unit in Western Visayas (CIDG 6) and the Patnongon MPS arrested Antique’s sixth MWP around 8:30 a.m. on October 16, 2025, in Barangay Tigbalogo, Patnongon, Antique.

The suspect, identified as alias Ariel, 36, a farmer and resident of Patnongon, was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for the crime of lascivious conduct under Section 5 (B) of RA 7610. The warrant, issued by the Regional Trial Court in Bugasong, Antique, dated October 14, 2025, recommended bail amounting to P180,000 per count.

The suspect is under the custody of CIDG Antique Provincial Field Unit for documentation before turnover to the issuing court.

Ligan praised the dedication of the operating units for their continued pursuit of wanted criminals in Western Visayas.

“I commend the unwavering dedication of our operating units for the successful arrest of the wanted person. This accomplishment is a clear reflection of our continued commitment to deliver justice and ensure that those who evade the law are held accountable,” Ligan said.

“To the people of our region, rest assured that we will not stop pursuing criminals. We remain relentless in our mission to protect every community and uphold the rule of law,” he added. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)