PRO 6 nets over P29M drugs, arrests 68 in 15-day operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) seized more than 4,334 grams of shabu and five grams of dried marijuana, and arrested 68 drug suspects during a series of anti-illegal drug operations from November 1 to 15, 2025, across Western Visayas.

Police estimated the confiscated drugs to have a street value of about P29,471,200.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, said 51 operations were carried out during the 15-day period, leading to the arrest of 17 high-value individuals (HVIs) and 51 street-value individuals (SVIs).

“Your tireless efforts demonstrate the PNP’s dedication to ensuring safer communities. Keep fostering strong partnerships with local residents, government agencies, and other stakeholders, as their cooperation is crucial in preventing the proliferation of illegal drugs and holding offenders accountable,” Ligan said.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) recorded the highest volume of seized illegal drugs with 2,319 grams of shabu. This was followed by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas with 1,205 grams, and the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) with 767 grams.

One of the biggest operations took place on November 15, 2025, at 7:14 p.m. in Barangay Aldeguer, Sara, Iloilo, where police confiscated 1.8 kilos of shabu and arrested three repeat drug offenders.

The operation was carried out by the Iloilo Police Provincial Office-Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, with support from the Provincial Intelligence Unit, 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company, Sara Municipal Police Station, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Western Visayas.

All arrested suspects are facing charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)