PRO 6 nets P16.5M in drugs, arrests 79 in half-month operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 79 drug personalities and seized more than P16.5 million worth of suspected illegal drugs in 60 anti-drug operations across the region from August 1 to 15, 2025.

The operations resulted in the confiscation of 2,426.23 grams of suspected shabu valued at P16,498,364 and four grams of marijuana valued at P480. Of those arrested, 26 were high-value individuals (HVIs) and 53 were street-level individuals (SVIs).

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) recorded the highest volume of seized drugs, with 1,102.03 grams of shabu worth P7,493,804 in 16 operations.

Records from PRO 6 show that the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) followed with 717 grams worth P4,875,600 from 29 operations, while the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) confiscated 238 grams valued at P1,618,400 in seven operations.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas also reported two successful operations, seizing 360 grams worth P2,448,000.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended all operating units for their accomplishments.

“Our operations reflect our unwavering commitment to safeguard communities from the threat of illegal drugs. The strong cooperation of our police units and the community has been instrumental in these accomplishments. We assure the public that PRO 6 will continue to pursue a drug-free Western Visayas through relentless operations and strengthened partnerships,” Ligan said.

In Iloilo City, records from the Icpo show approximately P5,067,163.48 worth of suspected shabu was seized in 28 anti-drug operations during the same period.

These operations led to the arrest of 33 individuals, including five HVIs, 27 SVIs, and one suspect arrested by virtue of a warrant.

A total of 745.1711 grams of suspected shabu were confiscated by ICPO units, led by its City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), which recorded the highest seizure with 504.7801 grams worth P3,432,504.68.

Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 confiscated 124.8791 grams worth P849,177.88; ICPS 9 seized 26.1280 grams worth P177,670.40; ICPS 1 confiscated 21.0012 grams worth P142,808.16; and ICPS 4 seized 16.6269 grams worth P113,062.92.

Other Iloilo City police stations also contributed to the operations.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, city director of Icpo, lauded the accomplishments of his units.

“This is another significant milestone in our intensified campaign against illegal drugs. We will not let up—we will continue to hunt down drug peddlers and protect the communities of Iloilo City from the menace of drugs,” Legada said.

PRO 6 urged the public to remain vigilant and assist law enforcement by reporting suspicious drug activities in their communities. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)