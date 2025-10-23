PRO 6 nets P18M drugs, nabs 63 in 15-day drive

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) seized an estimated P18 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested 63 suspects, including 23 high-value individuals (HVIs) and 40 street-level individuals (SLIs), during a 15-day regional anti-drug campaign conducted from October 1 to 15, 2025.

A total of 2,669 grams of shabu, 3,600 grams of dried marijuana, and 15 grams of high-grade marijuana (kush) were confiscated in the series of operations across the region. The campaign was part of PRO 6’s sustained efforts to curb illegal drug activities through coordinated police intelligence and community collaboration.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas recorded the largest haul, confiscating 1,070 grams of shabu and arresting eight HVIs in four major operations.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) followed with 14 anti-drug operations that yielded 793 grams of shabu and 40 grams of marijuana, resulting in the arrest of 18 suspects.

Meanwhile, the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) conducted 24 operations, leading to the recovery of 772 grams of shabu, 3,560 grams of marijuana, and 15 grams of kush. These operations also resulted in the arrest of 34 individuals involved in drug-related activities.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended all unit commanders and operatives for their performance during the campaign.

“These results demonstrate your steadfast commitment to our mission of eliminating illegal drugs from every community. Keep strengthening ties with the public and improving cooperation with government agencies and other partners. With their support, we can effectively identify and hold accountable those involved in these illegal activities,” Ligan said.

The suspects are now facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)