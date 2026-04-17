PRO 6 nets P19.3M illegal drugs, 61 suspects in weeklong operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), led by Josefino Ligan, arrested 61 individuals and seized around 2.846 kilograms of shabu worth P19,357,560 in 41 anti-drug operations conducted from April 6 to 12, 2026, across Western Visayas.

Ligan said the accomplishment reflects the intensified anti-illegal drugs campaign of the PRO 6, noting that 21 of those arrested were classified as high-value individuals (HVI) while 40 were identified as street-value individuals (SVI).

“This accomplishment highlights PRO 6’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs. We also urge local government units, barangay officials, and the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help ensure a safer and drug-free Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

The largest drug haul during the week was recorded in an operation led by the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), particularly the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit Team 3, in coordination with the Estancia Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Provincial Intelligence Unit.

The operation was carried out around 1:50 p.m. on April 7, 2026, in Barangay Poblacion Zone 1, Estancia, Iloilo.

Authorities confiscated around 560 grams of shabu worth P3,808,000 and arrested five drug personalities.

The arrested individuals were identified as alias Kurt, 20, an HVI; alias Jade, 35; alias Len, 21; alias Raf, 42; and alias Charl, 19, all tagged as street-value individuals (SVIs).

All suspects are residents of Estancia, Iloilo.

The second-largest operation was conducted at 9:33 p.m. on April 9, 2026, in Zone 2, Barangay Tanza Esperanza, Iloilo City, by operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas (RPDEU 6), in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operations Unit 6, and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 7 under the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo).

The operation resulted in the arrest of live-in partners identified as alias Rex, 36, an HVI with a previous arrest record for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, and alias Judy, 28 years old.

Both are residents of Esperanza City Proper District, Iloilo City. Seized from their possession were about 465 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P3,162,000.

Another significant operation was conducted by the Batad Municipal Police Station (MPS), in coordination with the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo)-Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit Team 3, around 1:20 p.m. on April 9, 2026, in Barangay Banban, Batad, Iloilo. The operation stemmed from a report provided by a concerned citizen.

Authorities arrested alias Rene, 39, a construction worker and an HVI, who is a resident of Estancia, Iloilo. Confiscated from his possession were 340 grams of shabu valued at P2,312,000, along with one .38 caliber revolver loaded with six live ammunitions.

Police said all operations were intelligence-driven and carried out through buy-busts and the implementation of search warrants, with close coordination among law enforcement units and support from community informants.

All arrested suspects are now facing charges for violations of RA 9165, while alias Rene will also face charges for violation of RA 10591. (Leo Solinap)