PRO-6 nets P2.6 million 'shabu' in anti-drug operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO-6) commended the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPC) 6 and the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) - Western Visayas for their effective efforts in combating illegal drugs.

On April 23 and 24, 2024, police conducted stings that led to the arrest of two individuals. During the operation, approximately 390 grams of illegal drugs were seized.

Their recent operations resulted in the seizure of suspected shabu, with an estimated drug price of P2.6 million.

According to Police Captain Glen Soliman of the RPDEU6, in the first operation, which took place around 11:50 p.m. on April 23, along Circumferential Road in Barangay San Jose, Arevalo District, authorities apprehended Mico, 33, and Ryan, 36, both residents of Molo District, Iloilo City.

The suspects, identified as high-value targets, were found in possession of roughly 240 grams of shabu with a drug price of P1,632,000.

Based on new information, police officials led another operation in Zone 3, Barangay Calumpang, Molo District at 1:30 a.m. on April 24.

During this operation, alias Mico surrendered an additional 30 sachets of suspected shabu, weighing approximately 150 grams and with a drug price of P1,020,000.

The total amount of shabu seized was 390 grams, with an estimated "drug price" of P2,652,000 or P6,800 per gram.

According to the police, this estimation is based on the current market "street price" of P20,000 per gram.

Police records show Mico had a previous arrest in 2017 for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He was released after availing himself of a plea bargain agreement.

Ryan, on the other hand, was a former "tokhang surrenderee," a term used for individuals who surrendered to authorities during the Philippine Drug War.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-6, commended the officers involved in the operations.

"Congratulations, these accomplishments show your commitment to your sworn duties. Let us work hard and identify those cohorts of these two and if evidence warrants, conduct another operation," Wanky said.

Mico and Ryan are detained and face charges of violating RA 9165. (SunStar Philippines)