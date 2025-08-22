PRO 6 nets P4.9M drugs, 22 nabbed in Western Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) reinforced its anti-illegal drug campaign with 13 operations across the region from 6 a.m. of August 21 to 6 a.m. of August 22, 2025.

The operations resulted in the arrest of 22 drug personalities and the confiscation of 727.10 grams of shabu valued at P4,944,280.

Of the arrested suspects, 12 were identified as high-value individuals (HVIs), nine as street-level individuals (SVIs), and one as a newly identified personality.

These accomplishments were part of “Birada Semana,” a weeklong initiative of PRO 6 against criminality and illegal drugs in Western Visayas.

One of the major operations was in Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, where six drug suspects were arrested in a buy-bust at Happy Homes Subdivision, Barangay Oñate De Leon, around 2 a.m. on August 22.

Joint operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas, Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 5, Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) City Intelligence Unit (CIU), and Regional Intelligence Division in Western Visayas (RID 6) arrested three HVIs identified as alias Abdul, 33, of Iloilo City; alias Toto, 39, of Antique; and alias Miah, 42, of Aklan.

They were with three SVIs identified as alias Enoc,18, of Iloilo City; alias Zar, 27, of Iloilo City; and alias James, 23, of Antique.

Recovered from them were 230 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,564,000, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and ammunition.

In Batad, Iloilo, joint operatives of the Batad Municipal Police Station (MPS) and Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo)–Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) Team 3 arrested alias Jeffrey, 26, a criminology student, during a buy-bust at Barangay Batad Viejo at 5:12 p.m. on August 21.

Confiscated from his possession were 120 grams of suspected shabu valued at P816,000, buy-bust money, and non-drug items.

Another operation was in Arevalo District, Iloilo City, where operatives of ICPS 6 and Iloilo Maritime Police Station (Marpsta) arrested alias Francis, 37, of Jaro District, Iloilo City, in Barangay San Jose at 1:22 a.m. on August 22.

Seized from him were 100 grams of suspected shabu worth P680,000, marked money, and drug paraphernalia.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, praised the operating units for their accomplishments.

“The series of successful operations sends a clear message that PRO 6 remains firm and aggressive in its fight against illegal drugs. We will continue to hunt down drug personalities and protect our communities from the menace of illegal drugs. Our commitment to a drug-free Western Visayas is unwavering,” Ligan said.

Individuals apprehended in connection with these activities are currently detained at the respective police stations for appropriate legal procedures, including the filing of charges. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)