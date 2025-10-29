PRO 6 on heightened alert for Undas 2025, deploys over 8,000 personnel

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), led by Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, has placed the entire region under heightened alert status from October 29 to November 3, 2025.

The move came as the PRO 6 aims to ensure public safety during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, also known as Undas 2025.

Under the directive, an additional 25 percent of police personnel will be on duty to maintain peace and order as thousands of residents and visitors are expected to visit cemeteries, transport terminals, churches, and other public areas across the region.

A total of 4,706 police personnel will be deployed throughout Western Visayas.

These include members of the Aviation Security Unit 6, Regional Maritime Unit 6, Regional Highway Patrol Unit 6, Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas, 6th Special Action Battalion-Special Action Force, Regional Medical and Dental Unit 6, and other support units.

They will be reinforced by 1,317 personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and other partner agencies, as well as 2,756 force multipliers composed of barangay tanods, radio groups, and volunteer organizations.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone can observe Undas peacefully and safely. We have deployed enough personnel to maintain peace and order, assist travelers, and provide immediate response when needed,” Ligan said.

To further guarantee public safety, 287 Police Assistance Desks will be established in cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria across the region.

Police Assistance Hubs will also be set up along major highways to help motorists and respond to emergencies.

Ligan urged the public to cooperate with authorities and follow cemetery rules, reminding them to avoid bringing prohibited items such as bladed weapons, firearms, liquor, and loud sound systems.

He also advised residents to secure their homes before leaving for cemeteries.

The regional director also emphasized the importance of road safety.

“We remind motorists to practice caution, follow traffic regulations, and avoid overspeeding or reckless driving,” he said.

He added that PRO 6 is strengthening its monitoring and coordination efforts through technology.

“Our tech-driven policing approach -- through the use of drones, CCTV monitoring, and coordination with local government units -- will enhance situational awareness and real-time response across Western Visayas,” Ligan added.

Authorities also encouraged the public to report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or through the unified emergency hotline 911.

The following hotlines are available for direct coordination: