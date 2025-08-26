PRO 6 pledges support to new PNP chief Nartatez

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), led by Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, extended its congratulations to Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on his assumption as the 32nd chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Ligan assured that PRO 6 is ready to support the programs and priorities of the new chief, highlighting the command’s commitment to work alongside his leadership.

“On behalf of the men and women of Police Regional Office 6, we extend our warmest congratulations to our new Chief, PNP, PLTGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. We fully commit to support his leadership as he steers the organization towards safer communities, a more professional police service, and a stronger bond of trust with the Filipino people,” Ligan said.

The regional command also acknowledged the service of outgoing chief Police General Nicolas D. Torre III, citing his leadership in advancing reforms and operational gains within the organization.

PRO 6 reaffirmed its dedication to strengthening law enforcement operations, enhancing community partnerships, and upholding the values of service, honor, and justice in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)