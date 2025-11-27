PRO 6 prepares security for Trillion Peso March 2.0

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) announced on Monday, November 27, 2025, that it is ready to secure the Trillion Peso March 2.0 on November 30, 2025, across Western Visayas.

The activity coincides with the 162nd birth anniversary of Gat Andres Bonifacio, a date traditionally marked by civic actions and public demonstrations.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, directed all provincial, city, and municipal police offices to deploy maximum personnel along rally routes, assembly areas, public plazas, transport terminals, and government buildings.

“PRO 6 is fully prepared to secure the Trillion Peso March 2.0 on November 30. Our focus is to maintain peace and order while respecting the public’s right to assemble and express their views,” Ligan said.

He added that rally participants are encouraged to cooperate with authorities for a smooth and peaceful event.

“We ask everyone to cooperate with authorities. Let us uphold the spirit of Bonifacio Day by exercising our rights responsibly and promoting a peaceful and respectful environment for all,” he said.

According to PRO 6, a regionwide security plan has been activated, involving Civil Disturbance Management units, mobile forces, intelligence and monitoring teams, anti-crime operatives, and traffic enforcement groups. The command has also coordinated with local government units, rally organizers, volunteers, and other law enforcement offices to avoid disruptions and manage crowd movements effectively.

Authorities reminded participants to remain disciplined and refrain from bringing prohibited items as police units finalize security layers for the day-long demonstrations. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)