PRO 6 promotes 400 police personnel in Western Visayas

POLICE Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), led the simultaneous oath-taking, donning and pinning of ranks of 400 police personnel in Iloilo City on December 15, 2025.

Ligan told the newly promoted officers that promotion comes with greater responsibility and accountability, reminding them that leadership is defined by service, integrity and example rather than rank.

“Leadership is not about the rank you wear, but the responsibility you embrace. Your new rank is not merely a symbol, it is a call. A call to inspire. A call to lead with humility. A call to set the example, even when no one is watching. A call to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and service,” Ligan said.

Of the 400 personnel promoted from the PRO 6, three were elevated to Police Lieutenant Colonel, one each to Police Major and Police Captain, six to Police Lieutenant, while 389 Police Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO) were promoted to their respective next higher ranks.

Twenty personnel from National Support Units stationed in Western Visayas were also promoted.

The ceremony was officiated by Ligan and attended by officials and personnel from the National Police Commission in Western Visayas, members of the PRO 6 Command Group, regional staff, and regional chiefs of National Support Units, along with the families and loved ones of the promotees.

During the oath-taking, the officers reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the Constitution, enforce the law and serve the public with professionalism and integrity.

The donning and pinning of ranks symbolized the trust and confidence placed in them by the Philippine National Police (PNP) leadership.

PRO 6 said the activity highlighted the organization’s commitment to recognizing merit, competence and dedication to duty, as well as its continuing efforts to develop capable, disciplined and service-oriented police leaders ready to address public safety and security challenges in Western Visayas.

The PRO 6 reiterated that promotions under the continuous and regular promotion programs are part of institutional efforts to strengthen leadership across all levels of the police force, ensuring effective law enforcement and community partnership throughout the region. (Leo Solinap)