PRO 6 records over 9,000 ordinance violators

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) recorded 9,211 violators of local ordinances across Western Visayas from May 1 to 22, 2026, as police units intensified enforcement operations aimed at maintaining peace, order, discipline, and public safety in communities.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of PRO 6, said the campaign was not intended solely to penalize violators but to encourage public discipline and shared responsibility among residents throughout the region.

“The enforcement of local ordinances forms part of our continuing efforts to maintain order, cleanliness, discipline, and public safety in our communities. This campaign is not solely about apprehensions but also about strengthening the culture of responsibility and concern for one another,” Tuaño said.

He added that public cooperation remains essential in achieving safer and more orderly communities in Western Visayas.

“The cooperation of the public remains vital in achieving our shared goal of a safer, orderly, and more disciplined Western Visayas in line with the PNP’s commitment to Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman under the leadership of Pgen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr.,” Tuaño added.

Based on the consolidated report submitted by Police Provincial Offices and City Police Offices, traffic code violations topped the list with 4,431 violators recorded during the enforcement operations.

This was followed by violations involving drinking and smoking in public places with 2,596 violators, minors violating curfew hours with 803 violators, roaming the streets without shirts with 502 violators, and other local ordinance violations involving illegal structures obstructing road clearing operations, videoke sessions beyond permitted hours, littering, and related city and municipal ordinance offenses.

Authorities said that of the total number of violators, 3,282 individuals were fined, while 5,925 violators were warned and later released in accordance with existing local ordinances and the discretion of law enforcement authorities.

On May 22 alone, simultaneous operations conducted by police units in coordination with local government units and force multipliers resulted in the apprehension of 415 violators across Western Visayas.

Tuaño directed all police commanders under the PRO 6 to continue implementing fair, consistent, and people-centered enforcement while ensuring proper coordination with local government units and strict respect for human rights.

The intensified campaign forms part of the continuing peace and order efforts of the PRO 6 to strengthen community discipline and improve compliance with local laws and ordinances across the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)