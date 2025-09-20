PRO 6 renders arrival honors to Maritime Group director

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) rendered arrival honors to Police Brigadier General Jovencio Badua Jr., director of the Maritime Group, during his visit at Camp General Martin Teofilo B. Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City on September 18, 2025.

Police Colonel Jerome Afuyog Jr., acting chief regional staff of PRO 6, formally received Badua, who was later welcomed by Police Brigadier General Josefino D. Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, along with members of the command group, regional staff, personnel, key officers, and chiefs of national support units.

Badua's visit highlights the ongoing collaboration between the Maritime Group and PRO 6 aimed at enhancing maritime law enforcement, coastal security, and anti-criminality initiatives in Western Visayas.

The visit highlighted the importance of enhancing collaboration among regional and national support units to ensure the safety of coastal communities and to safeguard the country’s maritime resources. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)