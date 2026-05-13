PRO 6 reports 34% drop in crime for April 2026

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) intensified its law enforcement operations and public safety initiatives in April 2026, resulting in a 34.52 percent decrease in focus crimes.

The month-long effort led to the arrest of hundreds of violators and the confiscation of illegal drugs, firearms, smuggled goods, and other contraband.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, said these accomplishments were achieved through enhanced operations, intelligence gathering, increased visibility, and collaboration with local government units and community stakeholders.

These efforts align with the Philippine National Police (PNP) focus agenda led by Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

“PRO 6 remains steadfast in its commitment to intensify law enforcement operations and strengthen community-based policing strategies to ensure a safer, more secure, and peaceful Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

Ligan added that these accomplishments demonstrate the command's commitment to public service and the collective duty to uphold peace and order in the region.

PRO 6 recorded 58 fewer focus crime incidents in April 2026 compared to the same period last year. Officials attributed the decline to sustained operations, strategic personnel deployment, and strengthened community partnership programs.

In the campaign against illegal drugs, PRO 6 conducted 137 operations, leading to the arrest of 177 suspects and the confiscation of 6.455 kilograms of illegal drugs. These activities were carried out in coordination with various police units and anti-drug operatives.

The regional office also intensified its campaign against "loose" (unlicensed) firearms through Oplan Bakal Sita, visibility operations, and search warrants. Authorities confiscated 46 illegally possessed firearms, while 378 were voluntarily surrendered and another 50 were deposited for safekeeping pending license renewals. Additionally, 77 explosives were turned over to authorities as part of ongoing security initiatives.

In the crackdown on wanted persons, units across Western Visayas arrested 47 "most wanted" persons and 175 others facing various criminal charges. Authorities stated this demonstrates PRO 6's commitment to ensuring individuals facing charges are brought before the courts.

Anti-gambling operations led to the arrest of 187 violators and the confiscation of gambling paraphernalia and P67,447 in bet money. Meanwhile, anti-smuggling efforts resulted in the arrest of five individuals and the seizure of smuggled cigarettes valued at P6,125,538.09.

Environmental law enforcement was also sustained through anti-illegal fishing and logging campaigns. Seaborne patrols and monitoring led to the apprehension of 387 illegal fishing violators and 153 illegal logging suspects.

Under the Safer Cities Initiative, PRO 6 increased visibility in commercial hubs, transport terminals, and tourism destinations. The enforcement of local ordinances resulted in the apprehension of 9,227 individuals; of these, 3,431 were fined, five were charged in court, and 7,497 were warned and released.

PRO 6 stated that all regional units will continue to sustain aggressive but lawful operations, strengthen crime prevention, and uphold professionalism and accountability. (Leo Solinap)