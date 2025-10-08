PRO 6 reports gains in first 100 days under Ligan

POLICE Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), marked his first 100 days of leadership with significant achievements in public safety, law enforcement, and community engagement from June 19 to September 26, 2025.

Under his command, PRO 6 intensified its anti-illegal drug operations, arrested hundreds of wanted individuals, recovered loose firearms, and strengthened partnerships with local government units and communities to ensure that peacekeeping efforts remain effective and people-centered.

In the campaign against illegal drugs, 543 suspects were arrested while 19,526 grams of suspected shabu and 153 grams of marijuana were confiscated in 391 operations conducted across Western Visayas. Ligan said the results reflect PRO 6’s dedication to “safeguarding communities from the devastating impact of drug abuse.”

In a parallel effort to maintain peace and order, PRO 6 carried out 649 operations against wanted criminals, resulting in the arrest of 653 individuals. These operations contributed to safer communities and ensured justice for victims of crime.

To address gun-related violence, Ligan ordered intensified operations against loose firearms. Within his first 100 days, police units recovered 442 unlicensed firearms and 62 explosives and arrested 92 suspects in 417 separate operations. The move was aimed at curbing gun-related incidents and reinforcing the rule of law throughout the region.

PRO 6 also played an active role in supporting the government’s efforts to end local communist armed conflict through enhanced intelligence operations and community outreach initiatives.

Coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) led to the arrest of three communist terrorist group (CTG) personalities with warrants of arrest, the voluntary surrender of several others, and the filing of 12 informations for terrorism financing.

The regional command recorded notable improvements in peace and order indicators. Data showed a nearly four percent drop in total crime incidence, with 208 fewer incidents from June 19 to September 26 compared with the preceding period from March 11 to June 19, 2025.

The 10 Focus Crimes also declined by 2.67 percent, equivalent to 12 fewer incidents during the same period.

PRO 6's crime prevention strategies, law enforcement measures, and community policing efforts are proving effective, as indicated by consistent downtrends in crime, according to Ligan.

Beyond operational accomplishments, the regional director also emphasized the importance of uplifting the morale and welfare of police personnel.

Various programs were launched to promote the well-being, motivation, and professional development of PRO 6 members, including facility upgrades, recognition of outstanding achievements, wellness and health programs, and financial support for personnel in need.

These initiatives, Ligan said, are designed to ensure that every member of PRO 6 feels valued and inspired in fulfilling their duty to maintain peace and order.

“A well-supported, motivated, and inspired police force is essential to sustaining public trust and service excellence,” he added.

In his message to the people of Western Visayas, Ligan reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening police services across the region.

“As I complete my first 100 days, I assure the people of Western Visayas that our commitment to excellence will only grow stronger,” Ligan said. “Rest assured, PRO 6 will continue to lead the way to be always on top, and always on time to give the best for the people of Western Visayas, providing the quality service that the people truly deserve.”

He emphasized the necessity of public trust and cooperation for maintaining peace, order, and safety in the region, crediting the success of PRO 6’s programs to the dedication of police personnel and support from partner agencies and communities.

Throughout his first 100 days, the regional director focused on ensuring that every member of PRO 6 performs with professionalism, integrity, and compassion. His leadership has been characterized by transparency, accountability, and a strong commitment to public service.

As PRO 6 continues to advance its mission, Ligan reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining the momentum achieved during his first 100 days. His administration aims to further strengthen operational capabilities, deepen community engagement, and enhance public trust in law enforcement throughout Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)