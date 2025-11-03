PRO 6 reports peaceful and orderly observance of Undas 2025

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) reported that the observance of Undas 2025 across the region was generally peaceful and orderly, with no major untoward incidents recorded from October 31 to the early morning of November 3, 2025.

The regional office attributed the successful security operations to the comprehensive plan implemented throughout Western Visayas, which intensified police visibility in cemeteries, transport terminals, seaports, and other areas of public convergence during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the dedication and professionalism of police personnel and expressed his gratitude to the public and partner agencies for their cooperation.

“I commend our police personnel for their unwavering commitment and the public for their cooperation and discipline. We also thank our partners in the LGUs, other government agencies, and volunteers for their active support and coordination,” he said.

“Our collective efforts ensured that the Undas 2025 observance was peaceful, safe, and orderly in Western Visayas, reflecting unity and shared responsibility in community safeguarding,” according to Ligan.

Throughout the Undas period, PRO 6 deployed drone patrollers for aerial monitoring over major cemeteries, while ground units conducted foot and mobile patrols and inspections of Police Assistance Desks to ensure visibility and quick response.

Checkpoints and law enforcement operations were also strengthened in key areas across the region to maintain peace and order.

Ligan personally led inspections at bus terminals, seaports, and cemeteries in Iloilo City and nearby provinces to ensure that all personnel were at their assigned posts and that operations were conducted efficiently.

During his rounds, he also reminded motorists to observe traffic rules and encouraged commuters to remain cautious and vigilant.

“We will continue to strengthen our presence and readiness to serve the people of Western Visayas. The safety and security of our communities remain our top priority,” Ligan added. (Leo Solinap)