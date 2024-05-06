PRO 6 seized P7 million 'shabu' in Iloilo

IN A major anti-illegal drug operation conducted by the Police Regional Office - Western Visayas (PRO 6) apprehended two high-value individuals and seized approximately 1,040 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated drug value of P7,072,000 on May 2, 2024.

The operation took place around 9:55 p.m. in Barangay Cabugao Sur, Sta. Barbara, Iloilo.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as alias Bryan, 30, who is currently staying in Barangay Camambugan, Sta. Barbara, Iloilo, and alias Perper, 38, resident of Zone 2, Barangay Tanza Timawa, Iloilo City.

During the operation, a caliber .357 firearm with three live cartridges was found on alias Bryan, who also has a pending robbery case in San Jose, Antique.

An improvised shotgun with two live cartridges was seized from alias Perper, who works as a bar bouncer.

The successful operation involved a joint effort by the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU) - Western Visayas, Sta. Barbara Municipal Police Station (MPS), Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit - Iloilo Police Provincial Office (PDEU-IPPO), and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO 6, commended the operating units for their dedication and the successful outcome of the sting.

"This successful operation reflects how serious and committed you are in your sworn duties. Let's maintain the intensity of our campaign against these illegal drug traffickers," Wanky said.

Both suspects are currently detained at the Sta. Barbara MPS and will face charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (SunStar Philippines)