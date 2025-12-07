PRO 6 seizes 1,500g shabu, arrests 4 HVIs in Iloilo

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), through the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas and supporting units, arrested four high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized more than 1,500 grams of shabu in separate buy-bust operations in Iloilo City and Iloilo Province on December 5 and December 6, 2025.

Police arrested an HVI and his live-in partner at around 8:05 p.m. on December 5, 2025, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Hipodromo, City Proper District, Iloilo City.

The suspects were identified as alias Jun, 36 years old, male, jobless, an ex-convict previously charged with the same drug offense and released through plea bargaining; and alias Tata, 26 years old, female, jobless, and Jun’s live-in partner. Seized from them were 10 plastic sachets and 16 knot-tied plastic bags of shabu weighing about 1,200 grams, buy-bust money, illegal drug paraphernalia, and other non-drug items.

At around 12:27 a.m. on December 6, 2025, RPDEU operatives also arrested two HVIs in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pulo Maestra Vita, Oton, Iloilo. Arrested were alias Jun, 39 years old, married, and a resident of Barangay Poblacion North, Oton, Iloilo; and alias Bads, 28 years old, single, and a resident of Barangay Caingin, La Paz, Iloilo City.

Recovered from the suspects were 16 heat-sealed plastic sachets of shabu weighing about 305 grams, buy-bust money, and various non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the operating teams for their coordinated efforts and reiterated the regional police’s dedication to drug-clearing operations.

“This operation is a strong message to those who choose to return to the illegal drug trade despite previous convictions. PRO 6 remains firm and relentless in its campaign to eradicate illegal drugs in Western Visayas. I commend our operatives for their unwavering dedication to protecting our communities. As we move closer to the holiday season, our intensified operations will continue to safeguard the peace and security of our region,” Ligan said.

PRO 6 said it will continue conducting intelligence-driven and community-supported operations to ensure a drug-free Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)