PRO 6 seizes drugs, loose firearms in intelligence-driven operations across Western Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) seized about 141 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P956,352 and recovered 211 loose firearms during separate intelligence-driven operations conducted across the region in July 2026.

In anti-illegal drug operations carried out from 6 a.m. on July 16 to 5:59 a.m. on July 17, authorities arrested 13 suspects, including three high-value individuals and 10 street-level individuals.

The largest drug haul was recorded during a buy-bust operation at about 6 p.m. on July 16 along Calumay Street in Barangay Poblacion, Leon, Iloilo, where police arrested two high-value suspects and recovered about 70 grams of suspected shabu valued at P476,000.

All arrested suspects are under police custody and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, from July 1 to 15, PRO 6 conducted 228 operations that resulted in the recovery of 211 loose firearms and the arrest of 17 individuals.

Of the recovered firearms, 16 were confiscated during police operations, 183 were voluntarily surrendered, and 12 were deposited with authorities for safekeeping. Police also facilitated the surrender of 30 explosive devices during the same period.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office posted the highest accomplishment with 100 operations that led to the arrest of nine individuals, the confiscation of six firearms, the voluntary surrender of 81 firearms, and the surrender of 11 explosive devices.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of PRO 6, said the operations reflect the regional police force’s continuing campaign against illegal drugs and loose firearms through intelligence-driven enforcement.

The PRO 6 said it will continue conducting intelligence-driven operations to suppress the illegal drug trade, recover loose firearms, and strengthen public safety throughout Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)