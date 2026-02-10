PRO 6 seizes nearly P20M in illegal drugs, arrests 36

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 36 individuals and seized nearly P20 million worth of illegal drugs during intensified anti-illegal drug operations conducted across the region from February 2 to 8, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of PRO 6, said the seven-day campaign resulted in 27 anti-drug operations that led to the confiscation of about 2,925.30 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P19,892,040.

The operations were carried out through intelligence-driven drug busts and the service of search warrants, with support from partner agencies and community informants.

“This accomplishment reflects PRO 6’s unwavering commitment to protecting communities from the dangers of illegal drugs. We also encourage local government units, barangay officials, and community members to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities for a safer, secure, and drug-free Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

Police data showed that of the 36 arrested suspects, 13 were identified as high-value individuals (HVI), while 23 were classified as street-value individuals (SVI).

All suspects are facing charges for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Based on the consolidated report of PRO 6, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) recorded the highest volume of seized illegal drugs during the period.

Ippo operatives confiscated a total of 2,049.30 grams of shabu valued at P13,935,240, accounting for the bulk of the week’s anti-drug accomplishments.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas ranked second, seizing 355 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P2,414,000 during separate operations conducted in coordination with local police units.

The Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), under the supervision of Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), placed third with the confiscation of 278 grams of shabu valued at P1,890,400.

PRO 6 said the sustained anti-illegal drug operations were part of its continuing efforts to dismantle drug networks and curb the proliferation of illegal drugs in Western Visayas through coordinated law enforcement action and community participation.

Police authorities reiterated their call for the public, including barangay officials and local government units, to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting illegal drug activities to help maintain peace and order in their respective communities.

All seized illegal drugs were turned over for proper documentation and laboratory examination, while the arrested suspects remain in police custody as cases are prepared for filing in court.

The PRO 6 said it will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations to ensure the safety and security of communities and to sustain gains in the fight against illegal drugs across the region. (Leo Solinap)