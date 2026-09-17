PRO 6 seizes P14.2 million in illegal drugs, arrests 62 in first half of September

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) seized P14.224 million worth of suspected illegal drugs and arrested 62 drug personalities during 47 anti-illegal drug operations across Western Visayas from September 1 to 15, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said community trust and cooperation remain important in identifying and disrupting illegal drug operations.

“Bawat impormasyong ibinibigay ng mamamayan ay maaaring maging simula ng isang matagumpay na operasyon at, higit sa lahat, maaaring makapigil sa ilegal na droga na makarating sa ating mga tahanan at kabataan. Kaya patuloy nating palalakasin ang ugnayan ng pulisya at komunidad—mula sa tamang impormasyon, masusing validation, hanggang sa mabilis at naaayon sa batas na pagkilos,” Tuaño said.

(Every piece of information provided by the public can spark a successful operation and, above all, prevent illegal drugs from reaching our homes and our youth. That is why we will continue to strengthen the partnership between the police and the community—from accurate information and thorough validation to swift and lawful action.)

PRO 6 said the operations during the first 15 days of September resulted in the confiscation of a total of 2,090 grams of suspected shabu and 100 grams of marijuana, with a combined Standard Drug Price of P14,224,000.

Of the 62 people arrested, police classified 20 as high-value individuals (HVIs) and 42 as street-level individuals (SLIs).

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) recorded the largest accomplishment among the units cited in the report, conducting 17 anti-illegal drug operations that led to the arrest of 30 individuals.

Of those arrested by Ippo, 14 were classified as HVIs and 16 as SLIs.

The provincial police also confiscated 1,267 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P8,615,600.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas (RPDEU 6) conducted three operations during the same period, resulting in the arrest of four individuals—three HVIs and one SLI.

RPDEU 6 seized 495 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated SDP of P3,366,000.

Meanwhile, the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) conducted 24 anti-illegal drug operations and arrested 25 individuals, including three HVIs and 22 SLIs.

Icpo personnel confiscated 315 grams of suspected shabu and 100 grams of marijuana with a combined SDP of P2,154,000.

PRO 6 said its other units also continued operations aimed at curbing the distribution of illegal drugs and protecting communities across Western Visayas.

The regional police attributed the results of its anti-drug campaign to continued intelligence gathering, validation of information, coordination among operating units and partner agencies, and cooperation from local government units, barangay officials and residents.

Tuaño said the campaign should not be measured solely by the amount of illegal drugs confiscated or the number of people arrested.

PRO 6 said it will continue to strengthen intelligence-driven, technology-enabled, and community-centered policing to identify people involved in illegal drug activities, hold them accountable, and protect communities throughout Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)