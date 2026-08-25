PRO 6 seizes P165.54M in illegal drugs across 415 operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) seized over P165.54 million worth of illegal drugs in 415 anti-drug operations across the region from May 22 to August 22, resulting in the arrest or identification of hundreds of suspects.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanko, PRO 6 director, credited police operatives, partner agencies, and local communities for their role in the campaign.

“Para sa PRO 6, hindi lamang kilo ng droga ang sinusukat natin kundi ang kaligtasan ng ating mga komunidad. Ang bawat drogang ating nasasamsam ay drogang hindi na makararating sa ating mga lansangan, kabataan, at mga pamilya,” Wanko said.

(For PRO 6, we are measuring not just the weight of the drugs seized, but the safety of our communities. Every amount of drugs we confiscate is that much less that will reach our streets, our youth, and our families.)

Based on a consolidated accomplishment report released on August 25, PRO 6 confiscated over 24.33 kilograms of shabu worth P165,470,180.

Authorities also seized 355 grams of kush valued at P42,600 and 218.76 grams of marijuana worth P26,251.20.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) recorded the largest volume of seized shabu, recovering over 10.35 kilograms valued at P70,421,820.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 6 (RPDEU 6) followed with 6.29 kilograms valued at P42,738,000, while the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) accounted for over 6.04 kilograms worth P41,109,536.

Other operating units -- including police provincial offices in Capiz (CPPO), Antique (Anteppo), Aklan (Akppo), and Guimaras (GPPO) — also contributed to the regional total.

The 415 operations led to the arrest or identification of 175 high-value individuals, 314 street-level individuals, and 19 other personalities.

PRO 6 attributed these results to intelligence-driven, proactive, and community-centered policing, alongside strengthened coordination among law enforcement agencies and local stakeholders.

Wanko reaffirmed that the regional police will sustain this approach moving forward.

“Ito ang PRO 6 way — intelligence first, coordination always, and results that speak for themselves. Patuloy nating isusulong ang responsive, trusted, and transformative policing upang makapaghatid ng serbisyong mabilis, tapat, at nararamdaman ng mamamayan,” Wanko said.

(This is the PRO 6 way -- intelligence first, coordination always, and results that speak for themselves. We will continue to advance responsive, trusted, and transformative policing to deliver service that is swift, honest, and truly felt by the people.)

PRO 6 stated it will continue expanding intelligence operations and community outreach to curb illegal drug distribution and maintain peace across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)